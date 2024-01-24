Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 46,482 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 211,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,277. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

