Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $32.59.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.