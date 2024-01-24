Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,123,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 133,043 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,416,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,674 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 147.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 209.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFAU stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. 189,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

