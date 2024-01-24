Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.34

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 16695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

