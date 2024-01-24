Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Down 5.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 3,262,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,681,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 3,609.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 266,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 259,287 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $3,154,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,946,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.