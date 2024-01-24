Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading 6.1% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.51 and last traded at $117.64. 718,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,416,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.89.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $40,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $40,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.