Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.60

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.58, with a volume of 388274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

