Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.37

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 43195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.
Disco Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.14.
About Disco
Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.
