Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

