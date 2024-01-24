Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE D opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

