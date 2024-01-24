Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.16 and last traded at $71.08. Approximately 30,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 172,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on RDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 158,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

