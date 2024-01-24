Dream Industrial REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.
Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$109.40 million during the quarter.
About Dream Industrial REIT
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial REIT
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.