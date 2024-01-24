Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$47.55 million for the quarter.
