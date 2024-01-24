DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $9.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,892,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,440. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

