DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-0.87 EPS.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

