DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.12

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €37.12 ($40.35) and last traded at €37.04 ($40.26), with a volume of 133035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €37.00 ($40.22).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.36.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

