e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $168.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $137.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELF. Raymond James upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

NYSE:ELF opened at $156.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $164.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

