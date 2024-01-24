Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.57. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

