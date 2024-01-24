Eagle Materials (EXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

EXP opened at $206.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.03 and a 200-day moving average of $181.79. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $211.01.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

