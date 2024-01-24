Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Up 7.9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 456,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,456,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $89,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,218.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $89,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.