Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EIX. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after buying an additional 946,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,922,000 after buying an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,826,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after buying an additional 317,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

