Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott Acquires 4,675,000 Shares of Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Stock

Seed Innovations (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott acquired 4,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £93,500 ($118,805.59).

LON:SEED opened at GBX 2.05 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.54. The company has a market cap of £4.26 million, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.04. Seed Innovations has a 52-week low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.43 ($0.06).

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

