Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ekso Bionics were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EKSO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,778. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.86. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Ekso Bionics

(Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EKSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.