Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,018 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.21. 1,212,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $508.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.83. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

