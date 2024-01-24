Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

LLY traded up $4.02 on Wednesday, hitting $633.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $601.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $647.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

