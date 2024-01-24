Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 129,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $629.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $597.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $598.53 and a 200-day moving average of $561.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

