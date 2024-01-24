Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 44 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,759.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,588.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,385.36. The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

