Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,010,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EL opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average of $146.51. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

