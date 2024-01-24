Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $532,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 10.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,991,000 after purchasing an additional 452,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

About MetLife



MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

