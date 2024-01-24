Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 180 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,982,000 after purchasing an additional 364,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 55,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

