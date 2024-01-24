Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.84

Shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Enablence Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$15.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.42.

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.66 million for the quarter.

About Enablence Technologies

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

