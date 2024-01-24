Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.28.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$845.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.80. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.24.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.49%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

