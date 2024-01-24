EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 9th

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.
EnLink Midstream Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $13.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 231,880 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENLC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
