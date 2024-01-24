EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 9th

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 231,880 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENLC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

