Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Entegris were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Entegris by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,316 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.19. 1,235,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.37. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

