Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 12.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EFSC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

