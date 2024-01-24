EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $153.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.62% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

EOG opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 870,977 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.