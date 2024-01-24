Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $16,625,325 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $835.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Down 0.4 %

EQIX traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $795.43. 129,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $802.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $775.03. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $826.00.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.