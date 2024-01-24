Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Compass Diversified’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a research report issued on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Compass Diversified’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CODI opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 1.78. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,954 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $91,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,954 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $91,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Bottiglieri purchased 5,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,843.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,218 shares of company stock worth $1,214,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Creative Planning raised its position in Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Compass Diversified by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

