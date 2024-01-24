Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Solar Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

CSIQ opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,999 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

