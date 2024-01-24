Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vermilion Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.95%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VET. Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of VET stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

