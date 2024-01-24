Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January 24th (ACO.X, AEO, BIIB, BRLT, BSX, CNR, CYTK, DAVA, DD, DHR)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 24th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$46.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $276.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $311.00.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $3.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a buy rating to a reduce rating. Veritas Investment Research currently has C$168.00 target price on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $240.00 price target on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $250.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $525.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $460.00.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $555.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $475.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $379.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $332.00.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

