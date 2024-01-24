Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January 24th (ACO.X, AEO, BIIB, BRLT, BSX, CNR, CYTK, DAVA, DD, DHR)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 24th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$46.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $276.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $311.00.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $3.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a buy rating to a reduce rating. Veritas Investment Research currently has C$168.00 target price on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $240.00 price target on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $250.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $525.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $460.00.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $555.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $475.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $379.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $332.00.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

