Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 24th (ALHC, ALT, AMEH, APDN, ATMU, AXDX, BKCC, BKSC, BLIN, BMWYY)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 24th:

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare Inc alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT). They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU). They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY). Redburn Atlantic issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY). Redburn Atlantic issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY). They issued an underperform rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Redburn Atlantic issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.