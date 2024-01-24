Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 24th (ALHC, ALT, AMEH, APDN, ATMU, AXDX, BKCC, BKSC, BLIN, BMWYY)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 24th:

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT). They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU). They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY). Redburn Atlantic issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY). Redburn Atlantic issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY). They issued an underperform rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Redburn Atlantic issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

