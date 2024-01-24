Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 170,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 231,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ero Copper by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 344,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.