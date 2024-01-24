ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.22

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.22 and last traded at $87.77, with a volume of 3019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.34.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESAB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.
ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.
In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,481. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 769,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,128,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
