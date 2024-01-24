ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.22

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.22 and last traded at $87.77, with a volume of 3019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESAB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Get ESAB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESAB

ESAB Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,481. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 769,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,128,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.