Ethereum Classic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $255.60 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $255.60 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $22.82 or 0.00057023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00163545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00588833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00381080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00178931 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,198,658 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.