Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.43.

Several brokerages have commented on EEFT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EEFT stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.