Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Euroseas stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $258.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 60.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
