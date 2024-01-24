Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Euroseas stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $258.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 60.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

