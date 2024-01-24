EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,274 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IYW traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.77. The stock had a trading volume of 149,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,335. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.62. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $130.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

