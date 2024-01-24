EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 793 Shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.30% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 103,629 shares during the period.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ISMD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 1.13.

About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

