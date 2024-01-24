EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.67. 1,571,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,379,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.